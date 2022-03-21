Comparing Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) & MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Rating) and MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and MEI Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% MEI Pharma -123.86% -83.20% -21.79%

68.9% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and MEI Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 8.95 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A MEI Pharma $25.53 million 9.27 -$50.58 million ($0.59) -3.02

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MEI Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and MEI Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A MEI Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

MEI Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 473.03%. Given MEI Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

MEI Pharma beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor, Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor, and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

