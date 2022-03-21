Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

