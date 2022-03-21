Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

