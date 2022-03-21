Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 374 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 779.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lam Research by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $544.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.68 and its 200 day moving average is $608.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.