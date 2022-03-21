Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,252 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exelon were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

