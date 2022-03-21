Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 352 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $281.16 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

