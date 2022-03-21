Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 222.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.