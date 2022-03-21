Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 278.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 186.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America raised their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.82.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $159.66 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

