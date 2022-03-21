Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Anthem were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

