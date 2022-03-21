Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 104 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $275.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

