Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 371 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

NYSE ICE opened at $136.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

