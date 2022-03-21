Contrasting Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 23.32% 11.51% 3.32% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $9.25 billion 1.88 $2.16 billion $5.24 8.75 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

