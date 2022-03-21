Contrasting Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Benson Hill and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Oatly Group -33.02% -19.92% -14.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Benson Hill and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55

Benson Hill currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.75%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 15.08, indicating a potential upside of 171.16%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and Oatly Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group $643.19 million 5.06 -$212.39 million N/A N/A

Benson Hill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

