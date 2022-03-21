Contrasting Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) and National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC)

Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) and National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and National Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare 2.60% -10.21% 3.30% National Healthcare 12.90% 6.76% 4.24%

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Healthcare has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Genesis Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of National Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of National Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and National Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A National Healthcare $1.07 billion 1.01 $138.59 million $8.98 7.81

National Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genesis Healthcare and National Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A National Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Healthcare beats Genesis Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities. The Rehabilitation Therapy Services segment offers speech-language pathology (SLP), physical therapy (PT), occupational therapy (OT), and respiratory therapy services. The Other Services segment consists of physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, PA.

National Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services. The company also offers management services, accounting and financial services and insurance services to third party owners of health care facilities. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services and Homecare Services. The Inpatient Services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted and independent living facilities. The Homecare Services segment includes revenues from rental income, management and accounting services fees, insurance services, and costs of the corporate office. The company was founded by Carl E. Adams in 1971 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

