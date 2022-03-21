Contrasting Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) & Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.82% 19.39% 15.03% Kuke Music -18.69% -1.49% -1.23%

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perdoceo Education and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Kuke Music’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.13 $109.64 million $1.54 7.38 Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.51 -$2.38 million ($0.31) -12.97

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Kuke Music on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

