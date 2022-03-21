Contrasting LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -56.88% -32.96% -27.94% PAVmed N/A -108.12% -76.90%

This table compares LENSAR and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 2.31 -$19.60 million ($2.09) -3.46 PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.59) -2.68

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LENSAR has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LENSAR and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.18%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 406.33%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than LENSAR.

Summary

LENSAR beats PAVmed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology. The Minimally Invasive Interventions division offers the CarpX minimally invasive surgical device for carpal tunnel syndrome. The Infusion Therapy division includes the PortIO implantable intraosseous vascular access device and NextFlo highly accurate disposable intravenous infusion platform technology. The Emerging Innovations division consists of non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, single-use ventilators, resorbable pediatric ear tubes and mechanical circulatory cannulas. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

