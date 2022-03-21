Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 406,109 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 547,634 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 126,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 294,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,796. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

