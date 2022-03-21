Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CPA opened at $78.76 on Monday. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

