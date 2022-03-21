Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.19. 71,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,866. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

