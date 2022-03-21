Corbenic Partners LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,737 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.