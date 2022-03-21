Corbenic Partners LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corbenic Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,085,463. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

