Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.25. 108,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $322.39 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

