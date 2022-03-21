Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 196 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.27. 1,770,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,285. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

