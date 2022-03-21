Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

