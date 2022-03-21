Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

