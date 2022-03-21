Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.85 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.