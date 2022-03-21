Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $227,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,088. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.