Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,523 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.27% of Federated Hermes worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE FHI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. 1,738,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,768 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.