Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,821 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 117.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after buying an additional 235,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 609,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.