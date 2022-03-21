Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,337 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 184,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

