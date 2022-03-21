Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

