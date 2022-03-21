Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $689.98. The stock had a trading volume of 952,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $480.38 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.