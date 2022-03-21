Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

