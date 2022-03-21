Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($82.42) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.23 ($73.88).

Shares of ETR 1COV remained flat at $€47.41 ($52.10) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.91. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

