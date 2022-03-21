Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 110 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $167.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $120.04 and a one year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

