Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Shares of CB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $212.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.