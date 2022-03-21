Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.53. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,968. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

