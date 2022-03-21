CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after buying an additional 251,401 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,353. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

