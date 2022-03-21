Critical Survey: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Nugget Online Gaming 62.05% -18.70% 30.42% Teradata 7.67% 40.90% 8.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 1 0 2.33 Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60

Golden Nugget Online Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.63%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $57.90, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Teradata.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Teradata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Nugget Online Gaming $128.24 million 4.35 $25.20 million N/A N/A Teradata $1.92 billion 2.68 $147.00 million $1.30 37.19

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

