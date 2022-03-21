CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $208.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,687,302. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.