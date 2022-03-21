Crust Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

