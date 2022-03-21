Crust Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

