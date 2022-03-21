CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.02. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.