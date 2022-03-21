CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 210,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.