Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.07. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.