Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $214.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.67.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.16.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.