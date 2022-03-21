CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $24.54.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

