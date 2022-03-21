CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 258,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,687. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

