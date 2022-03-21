DAOstack Price Tops $0.0352 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $176,466.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,075.36 or 1.00270116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

