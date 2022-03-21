Darwin Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $52.72.

